Feb 26 (Reuters) - Aviva Plc :

* Directorate change

* Gay Huey Evans, independent non-executive director, has decided to retire from board and as a member of nomination

* Gay has been appointed to board of Standard Chartered Plc, a company listed on London and Hong Kong stock exchanges