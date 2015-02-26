BRIEF-Nattopharma Q4 operating loss widens to NOK 5.2 million

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Nattopharma ASA :

* Q4 operating loss 5.2 million Norwegian crowns ($687,967) versus loss 2.2 million crowns year ago

* Q4 pre-tax loss 3.4 million crowns versus profit 9.8 million crowns year ago

* Expects growth in all its main markets: USA, Europe, and Australia

* Based on today’s agreed volumes with key distributors, these agreements alone will produce profit for the full year 2016

* Based on current outlook and sales plans, it has an objective to realize profit during H2 of 2015 for the supplement business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5585 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)