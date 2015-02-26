FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nattopharma Q4 operating loss widens to NOK 5.2 million
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 26, 2015 / 8:00 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Nattopharma Q4 operating loss widens to NOK 5.2 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Nattopharma ASA :

* Q4 operating loss 5.2 million Norwegian crowns ($687,967) versus loss 2.2 million crowns year ago

* Q4 pre-tax loss 3.4 million crowns versus profit 9.8 million crowns year ago

* Expects growth in all its main markets: USA, Europe, and Australia

* Based on today’s agreed volumes with key distributors, these agreements alone will produce profit for the full year 2016

* Based on current outlook and sales plans, it has an objective to realize profit during H2 of 2015 for the supplement business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5585 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.