BRIEF-Vestjysk Bank 2014 loss before tax shrinks to DKK 191 million
February 26, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Vestjysk Bank 2014 loss before tax shrinks to DKK 191 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Vestjysk Bank A/S :

* Says 2014 loss before tax of 191 million Danish crowns ($29.05 million) (loss before tax of 442 million crowns in 2013)

* 2014 core income of 1.05 billion crowns (1.23 billion crowns in 2013)

* Estimates core earnings before impairments of about 350-400 million crowns for 2015

* Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 7.1 pct at year-end 2014, compared with a calculated requirement of 6.4 pct year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5742 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

