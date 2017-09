Feb 26 (Reuters) - Trigon Property Development AS :

* Q4 2014 net profit of 282,141 euros ($320,371) versus 17,893 euros year ago

* 2014 rental income of 3,420 euros versus 12,329 euros year ago

* 2014 net profit 252,476 euros versus loss of 8,872 euros year ago Source text for Eikon: [ID: nTSE5JmF] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8807 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)