Feb 26 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc :

* Sir Christopher Gent will step down as chairman of GSK

* Will be succeeded by Sir Philip Hampton with effect from end of AGM

* Jing Ulrich has decided not to stand for re-election to board at AGM