BRIEF-Imperial Tobacco says Lorillard CFO David Taylor to become CEO, ITG Brands
#Market News
February 26, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Imperial Tobacco says Lorillard CFO David Taylor to become CEO, ITG Brands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Imperial Tobacco Group Plc

* Senior management appointment

* Martin Orlowsky has voluntarily resigned due to differences with company’s management style

* David Taylor, currently executive vice president, finance and planning, and chief financial officer of Lorillard, will become chief executive of ITG Brands following completion of acquisition

* Regulatory approval for deal with Reynolds American and Lorillard is expected in Spring Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
