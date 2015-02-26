BRIEF-Imperial Tobacco says Lorillard CFO David Taylor to become CEO, ITG Brands

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Imperial Tobacco Group Plc
* Senior management appointment
* Martin Orlowsky has voluntarily resigned due to differences with company’s management style
* David Taylor, currently executive vice president, finance and planning, and chief financial officer of Lorillard, will become chief executive of ITG Brands following completion of acquisition
* Regulatory approval for deal with Reynolds American and Lorillard is expected in Spring Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)