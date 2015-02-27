FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Belgacom 2014 underlying EBITDA falls 2.5 pct
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 27, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Belgacom 2014 underlying EBITDA falls 2.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Belgacom Nv :

* 2014 full-year guidance achieved

* Fit-For-Growth strategy well on track

* Full-Year 2014, underlying revenue totaled 5,864 million, 1.6 pct lower than for 2013

* Total mobile customer base of 5,677,000, an increase of 389,000

* 2014 underlying EBITDA at eur 1,653 million, 2.5 pct lower than for 2013

* Total gross dividend of eur 1.50 per share over result of 2015 and 2016

* 2015 core underlying revenue and group underlying EBITDA estimated to be stable to slightly positive Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1vEI0Ov) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
