February 27, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Swiss Life 2014 profit rises, cost cuts ahead of target

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Swiss Life Holding AG

* Increased premium income by 7% in local currency to chf 19.1 billion in 2014

* Net profit came to chf 818 million, 4% up on the previous year (2013: chf 784 million), while adjusted profit from operations stood at chf 1.2 billion (+4%).

* Assets under management grew by 18% overall to chf 183 billion

* Is well on track with programme “swiss life 2015”, majority of its targets already achieved by the end of 2014

* Adjusted return on equity came to 9.6% (2013: 10%).

* Proposes 18 percent increase in the dividend from chf 5.50 in the previous year to chf 6.50 per share

* Made overall cost savings of 160 million sfr, thereby achieving 2015 cost savings target of 130-160 million sfr one year ahead of schedule

* Will hold investors’ day on nov. 25 to present new targets following on from programme “swiss life 2015”

* Not even the abolition of the minimum euro exchange rate this year will prevent us from achieving our targets for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

