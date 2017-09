Feb 27 (Reuters) - Selvaag Bolig ASA :

* Q4 operating revenues 1.13 billion Norwegian crowns ($147.79 million) versus 375.6 million crowns year ago

* Q4 operating profit 176.7 million crowns versus loss 3.7 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBITDA 182.4 million crowns versus 1.6 million crowns year ago

* Board proposes a dividend of 1.20 crown per share for 2014, up from 0.50 crown per share year ago