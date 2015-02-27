BRIEF-UCB full-year net profit rises 37 pct

Feb 27 (Reuters) - UCB SA :

* FY revenue of 3 344 million euros, +7 pct or +8 pct at constant currencies

* FY net profit of group increased 37 pct to 199 million euros

* Board of directors proposes a two cent dividend increase to a gross dividend of eur 1.06 per share

* Sees outlook 2015: total revenue expected of eur 3.55-3.65 billion

* Sees FY15 core EPS in range of eur 1.90 - 2.05

* Sees FY15 recurring EBITDA of eur 710-740 million

* Expects continued growth of cimzia, vimpat, neupro to drive overall company growth