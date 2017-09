Feb 27 (Reuters) - Tallink Grupp AS :

* Says its unit Tallinn Stockholm Line Ltd agrees with Scandinavian interest to sell motor vessel Regina Baltica

* Says its unit Tallink Swedish Line Ltd agrees with Bridgemans Services Ltd to sell motor vessel Silja Festival

