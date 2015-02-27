FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Intu Properties FY net rental rev 397 mln euro
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France's Macron economy
Labor reform in France's Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
#Financials
February 27, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Intu Properties FY net rental rev 397 mln euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Intu Properties Plc

* Well positioned to benefit further from rising consumer confidence and strengthening demand from retailers for quality space: CEO

* Net rental income up to 397 million euros from 370 million euros a year earlier

* Total property return has increased in 2014 as yields compressed and rental values started to improve

* Fy adjusted NAV per share of 379 pence versus 346 pence

* Dividend per share at 13.7 pence

* Strongly positioned to take advantage of increased demand from retailers

* Supply of new space is limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

