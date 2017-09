Feb 26 (Reuters) - Liwe Espanola SA :

* Reports H2 net sales of 71.9 million euros ($80.7 million) versus 70.4 million euros year on year

* H2 net profit is 4.1 million euros versus 4 million euros year on year

* Full year 2014 EBITDA is 20.5 million euros, up 40 percent versus year ago

* Says number of stores at end of December 2014 was 349 versus 319 year on year