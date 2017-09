Feb 26 (Reuters) - Groupe Fnac SA :

* FY net income 41 million euros ($45.98 million), up 180 percent

* FY revenue 3.89 billion euros, down 0.3 percent

* Cost savings target of 30 million euros to 40 million euros for 2015

* Confirms in longer term its current operating profitability target of above 3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)