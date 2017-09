BRIEF-NH Hotels narrows FY net loss to 18 mln euros

Feb 26 (Reuters) - NH Hotel Group SA :

* Says FY 2014 revenue 1.27 billion euros ($1.42 billion) versus 1.25 billion euros year on year

* FY 2014 EBITDA 126.2 million euros versus 123.1 million euros year on year

* FY 2014 recurring net loss 18 million euros versus loss 34.2 million euros year on year

* Net debt at end of Dec. 607.3 million euros versus 745.4 million euros year on year

* Sees FY 2015 revenue per available room up between 5 percent and 7 percent

* Sees FY 2015 recurring EBITDA up about 25 percent compared to last year

* FY 2014 revenue per available room up 4.21 percent at 53.44 euros versus last year

* FY 2014 occupancy rate up 2.18 percent at 67.70 percent versus last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8936 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)