Feb 27 (Reuters) - APG SGA SA :

* FY 2014 sales revenue 311.1 million Swiss francs ($327 million), +2.2 percent

* FY 6.5 percent increase in EBITDA to 77.4 million Swiss francs

* FY 7.1 percent increase in EBIT to 66.3 million Swiss francs

* Dividend/special dividend amounting to 22 Swiss francs per share