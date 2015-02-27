FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Straumann FY 2014 revenue rises to CHF 710.3 mln

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Straumann Holding AG :

* Straumann’s operating profit margin reaches 21 percent in 2014

* FY 2014 revenue 710.3 million Swiss francs ($748 million) 2014 versus 679.9 million Swiss francs year ago

* FY operating profit (EBIT) 148.3 million Swiss francs versus 115.8 million Swiss francs year ago

* FY net profit 157.8 million Swiss francs versus 101.2 million Swiss francs year ago

* Will propose to shareholders at annual general meeting on April 10, a dividend of 3.75 francs per share, maintaining payout of prior year

* Expects global implant market to show further improvements in 2015 and its revenue to grow organically in mid-single-digit range

* Reported revenues in Swiss francs will be influenced by recent exchange rate turbulence

* Sees 2015 EBIT margin target of at least 20 percent (organic), assuming exchange rates remain more or less at recent levels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9493 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

