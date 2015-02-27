BRIEF-CPH Chemie und Papier Holding FY EBITDA up 64.5 pct to CHF 50.8 mln

Feb 27 (Reuters) - CPH Chemie und Papier Holding AG :
* FY 2014 revenue up 2.3 percent to 492.5 million Swiss francs
* FY EBITDA up 64.5 percent to 50.8 million Swiss francs
* FY net result positive at 10.5 million Swiss francs
* Proposes an unchanged dividend of 13.00 Swiss francs per share
* Plans to invest in developing new production capacities beyond paper segment and outside Switzerland
* With lower paper prices and the abolition of the minimum euro exchange rate, CPH expects to post a negative operating result for 2015
* FY consolidated EBIT of 16.0 million Swiss francs Source text - bit.ly/1E2mVkf Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)