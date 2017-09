Feb 27 (Reuters) - Datagroup AG :

* Q1 EBITDA up 17 percent to 3.1 million euros ($3.48 million)

* Q1 revenue 38.9 million euros versus 39.0 million euros year ago

* Confirms FY 2014/2015 outlook

* Confirms FY 2014/2015 outlook

* Sees for FY EBITDA of more than 15 million euros and revenue of over 155 million euros