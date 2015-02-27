FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Healthcare
February 27, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Nikon Corp offers to buy UK-listed Optos for 260 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Optos Plc :

* Nikon Corporation and Optos Plc are pleased to announce that they have agreed terms of a recommended cash offer to be made by Nikon for entire issued and to be issued share capital of Optos

* Recommended cash offer for Optos Plc by Nikon Corporation

* Optos shareholders will be entitled to receive: for each Optos share 340 pence in cash

* Transaction values entire issued and to be issued share capital of Optos at approximately 259.3 million stg

* Offer represents a premium of approximately 30.5 per cent to closing price of 260.5 pence per optos share on Feb 26

* Proposed acquisition of Optos represents imp step for Nikon as it provides establishment of major footprint in medical segment with a scale platform for future expansion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

