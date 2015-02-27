FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Quindell says to have two operating units going forward
#IT Services & Consulting
February 27, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Quindell says to have two operating units going forward

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Quindell Plc :

* Announces an update on independent review of group’s main accounting policies and expectations as to cash generation into 2015 being undertaken by PWC (“independent review”) and certain strategic decisions

* Board has now considered an update from PWC and one from consultants, Richard Rose and Jim Sutcliffe who are assisting board

* Independent review is ongoing and has taken longer than originally anticipated given high level of corporate activity of group

* Advice in relation to company’s main accounting policies (in particular revenue recognition in professional services division) is being further considered and no conclusions have been reached

* Company will have two operating divisions: professional services division and technology division

* Independent review will be completed in next few weeks and shareholders will be updated as appropriate as to its findings

* Several businesses and assets that are non-core and board will take appropriate action to deliver shareholder value from those assets

* In shareholders’ interest to continue to explore potential disposal of this division to Slater & Gordon Limited and company is continuing discussions as announced on February 23, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

