BRIEF-Fyffes full-year EPS rises 26.6 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 27, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Fyffes full-year EPS rises 26.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Fyffes Plc :

* FY EBIT up 28.1 pct to 40.1 mln euros

* FY EPS up 26.6 pct to 11.17 cent

* Target EBIT* range for 2015 of 36 mln euros-42 mln euros

* FY group revenue(excluding share of joint ventures)852.6 mln euros

* Total revenue, including group’s share of its joint ventures, increased by 0.8 pct in 2014, to 1.1 bln euros

* Is proposing to pay a final dividend for 2014 of eur 1.673 cent per share, up 12.3 pct on previous year

* Fyffes will seek to renew its authority from shareholders to repurchase shares at its 2015 AGM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

