Feb 27 (Reuters) - Financiere de Tubize SA :

* Reports full year consolidated profit of 60.8 million euros ($68.16 million)versus 44.4 million euros a year ago

* To propose a gross dividend of 0.48 euro per share, payable as from May 8; record date is May 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8921 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)