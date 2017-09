Feb 27 (Reuters) - Herantis Pharma Oyj :

* 2014 net turnover 800 euros versus 0 euros year ago

* 2014 net loss 8.4 million euros (loss $9.42 million) versus loss 0.8 million euros year ago

* 2014 operating loss 7.7 million euros versus loss 752,431 euros year ago

* Says company does not expect any revenues in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8916 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)