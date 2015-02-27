FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MR Price Group says honorary Chairman Chiappini to retire
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 27, 2015 / 2:05 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-MR Price Group says honorary Chairman Chiappini to retire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Mr Price Group Ltd :

* Laurie Chiappini, co-founder and honorary chairman of Mr Price Group, having recently reached 70 years of age, has expressed a wish to retire from board

* Will continue to consult to group on strategic, merchandise and marketing matters as well as continuing to act as mentor to senior members of management team

* Chiappini-Young, who has served as an alternate director to her father since August 2010, automatically leaves board with mr chiappini’s retirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

