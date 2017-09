BRIEF-Norwegian Finans 2014 net interest income up to NOK 969.9 million

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Norwegian Finans Holding ASA :

* Q4 profit after tax 104.4 million Norwegian crowns ($13.65 million), an improvement of 10.2 million crowns from 3rd quarter

* Fy 2014 net interest income 969.9 million crowns versus 636.1 million crowns year ago

* Fy 2014 loan losses 142.6 million crowns versus 82.8 million crowns year ago

* Fy 2014 net income 345.8 million crowns versus 237.9 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6465 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)