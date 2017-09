Feb 27 (Reuters) - Melia Hotels International SA :

* Reports H2 net sales of 760.4 million euros ($852.6 million) versus 707.0 million euros a year ago

* H2 net profit is 33.3 million euros versus loss of 83.6 million euros a year ago

* Full year 2014 EBITDA is 228.3 million euros, down 5.1 percent year on year

* Sees high single digit growth in FY 2014 RevPAR Source text: bit.ly/18sQy0R, bit.ly/1ETSOs8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8918 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)