Feb 27 (Reuters) - Neurosearch A/S :

* FY operating loss 13.3 million Danish crowns ($2.00 million) versus loss 9.6 million crowns year ago

* FY pretax loss 10.6 million crowns versus loss 4.5 million crowns year ago

* Will not pay 2014 dividends

* Says in 2015, Neurosearch expects an operating loss in range of 7 million-9 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6639 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)