BRIEF-Linas Agro Group Q2 2014/2015 result swings to loss of 584,000 litas

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Linas Agro Group AB :

* Q2 2014/2015 sales 619.8 million Lithuanian litas ($217.20 million) versus 552.01 million litas year ago

* Q2 2014/2015 net loss of 584,000 litas versus net profit 13.3 million year ago

* Main reasons for growth in revenues was increased sales in grains and feedstuff and consolidation of new business segment food products within group

* Main reasons that negatively affected its profitability were decreased purchase prices for grain and milk and not confirming at governmental level the EU structural funds subsidy program for agricultural machinery upgrade Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8536 litas) (Gdynia Newsroom)