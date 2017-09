Feb 27 (Reuters) - Synektik SA :

* EU programmes body says Synektik’s 709,500 zloty ($191,793) project receives a 354,500 zloty subsidy

* The project, which aims to increase the company’s competitiveness by innovation in radiology and nuclear medicine, is to be completed by June 30

($1 = 3.6993 zlotys)