Feb 27 (Reuters) - Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA :

* Says to propose FY 2015 minimum dividend of 0.45 euro per share

* Says total portfolio at year end at 2.23 billion euros ($2.50 billion), up 4.9 percent year on year

* Net financial debt 857 million euros on Dec. 31, 2014