Feb 27 (Reuters) - Dogi International Fabrics SA :

* Says H2 net sales 19.8 million euros ($22.2 million) versus 18.6 million euros year on year

* H2 net profit 16.9 million euros versus loss 6.9 million euros year on year

* FY 2014 EBITDA at negative 2.6 million euros versus negative 2.1 million euros year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8904 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)