BRIEF-Tallink Grupp wins fairway dues dispute against Finnish state
February 27, 2015 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Tallink Grupp wins fairway dues dispute against Finnish state

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Tallink Grupp AS :

* As Tallink Grupp with its group companies AS Hansatee Cargo and Tallink Silja Oy won the fairway dues dispute against Finnish state

* Says Helsinki District Court compelled Finland to refund to shipowners fairway dues, charged in excessive extent in years 2001-2004, with interests

* Says Tallink Grupp will receive 13.2 million euros ($14.82 million), AS hansatee cargo will receive 0.4 million euros and Tallink Silja Oy will receive 20.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8909 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

