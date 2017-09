Feb 27 (Reuters) - Brivais Vilnis AS :

* 2014 net turnover 12.85 million euros ($14.42 million) versus 14.1 million euros year ago

* 2014 net profit for the period 416,473 euros versus 621,937 euros year ago

* Says in 2015 it will start export of new product with transparent lid to Finland Source text: bit.ly/1LRJdGc Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8909 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)