Feb 27 (Reuters) - VEF Radiotehnika RRR AS :

* 2014 net turnover 818,666 euros ($918,134) versus 1.2 million euros year ago

* 2014 loss for the period 670,686 euros versus loss of 580,761 euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/18upGxx Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)