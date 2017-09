Feb 27 (Reuters) - Unibel SA :

* Q4 revenue of 736 million euros ($824 million) versus 716 million euros year ago

* FY revenue of 2.78 billion euros versus 2.72 billion euros year ago

* Confirms that 2014 operating profit is expected to be lower than in than year ago