BRIEF-African Minerals updates on legal proceedings in Sierra Leone

Feb 27 (Reuters) - African Minerals Ltd

* Legal proceedings in Sierra Leone

* Notified that lenders of $250 mln pre-export finance facility yesterday transferred interests in PXF facility to Shandong Steel Hong Kong Zengli Limited

* New lender has issued a demand for immediate repayment of all outstanding amounts under PXF facility, which is in default

* Interim injunction has been obtained by Shandong Steel Hong Kong Resources Ltd (“SSHK”, a subsidiary of sisg), 25 pct shareholder in project

* Got order from SSHK on Feb 26 that restrains defendants from taking steps towards dissolution, liquidation, winding up or placing into administration of its co’s

