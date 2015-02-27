FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-City Service AB Q4 net profit down to LTL 7.26 million
#Financials
February 27, 2015 / 6:06 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-City Service AB Q4 net profit down to LTL 7.26 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - City Service AB :

* FY 2014 consolidated revenue from continued operations 619 million lithuanian litas ($216.92 million), up 20 percent year on year

* 2014 net profit from continued operations 20.2 million litas, down 8 percent year on year

* 2014 EBITDA from continued operations 43.1 million litas , down 3 percent year on year

* Q4 net profit from continued operations 7.26 million litas versus 9.3 million litas year ago Source text: bit.ly/1867J7y Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8536 litas) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
