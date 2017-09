BRIEF-Vardia Insurance Group plans rights issue to satisfy capital requirements

March 2 (Reuters) - Vardia Insurance Group ASA :

* Q4 gross premiums earned 281.5 million Norwegian crowns ($36.71 million) versus 129.5 million crowns year ago

* Q4 loss before tax 295.4 million crowns versus loss 26.3 crowns million year ago

* Q4 gross combined ratio 232.5 million crowns versus 118.4 million crowns year ago

* Is planning rights issue in near future to satisfy capital requirements

* Value of the issue is 275 million crowns Source text: bit.ly/1zxGwRH Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6690 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)