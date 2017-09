March 2 (Reuters) - VGP NV :

* FY gross rental income rises by 108.0 percent to 9.6 million euros ($10.7 million), up 5.0 mln euros

* FY net profit of 49.4 million euros, up 25.1 million euros against 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8945 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)