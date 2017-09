Feb 27 (Reuters) - Cofina SGPS SA :

* FY net profit up 31.9 pct to 6.17 million euros ($6.9 million) yoy

* FY revenue down 1.5 pct to 106.08 million euros yoy

* FY consolidated EBITDA up 0.1 pct to 16.24 million euros yoy

* FY advertising revenue up 5.4 pct to 36.71 million euros yoy Source text: bit.ly/1LRYKWP Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8933 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)