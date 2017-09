Feb 27 (Reuters) - Alliance Developpement Capital Siic SE :

* Q4 rental income 209,000 euros ($234,038) versus 298,000 euros previous year

* FY revenue of 1.3 million euros versus 1.4 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8930 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)