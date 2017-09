Feb 27 (Reuters) - Inmobiliaria Colonial SA :

* Says H2 net sales 109.5 million euros ($122.6 million) versus 106.5 million euros year on year

* H2 net loss 67.4 million euros versus 238.9 million euros year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8931 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)