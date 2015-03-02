BRIEF-OC Oerlikon announces changes in board of directors

March 2 (Reuters) - OC OERLIKON CORP AG Pfaeffikon :

* Chairman of Board of Directors Tim Summers has informed board that he will not stand for re-election at upcoming annual general meeting

* In addition, current Board Directors Members Carl Stadelhofer and Kurt Hausheer will not stand for re-election at annual general meeting of shareholders

* At annual general meeting of shareholders, to be held on April 8, Board of Directors proposes Michael Suess to role of chairman of board of directors