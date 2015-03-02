FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eurofins Scientific FY net profit rises by 10% to 128 mln euros
March 2, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Eurofins Scientific FY net profit rises by 10% to 128 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Eurofins Scientific Se (French Branch) :

* Reports full year revenue up 15 pct to 1,410 million euros ($1.58 billion) on organic growth of about 6 pct for full year

* Full year net profit is 128 million euros, up 10 percent

* Full year adjusted EBITDA rises 19 pct to 260 mln euros

* Proposes 10 pct increase in dividends to 1.32 euro per share

* Says objective for 2015 is to exceed 1.6 billion euros of revenue and 300 million euros in adjusted EBITDA

* For longer-term, remains confident in being able to achieve its objectives of at least 2 billion euros in revenue and 20 pct adjusted EBITDA margin by 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8943 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

