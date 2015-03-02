FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Banimmo FY group share loss narrows to 9.3 million euros
March 2, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Banimmo FY group share loss narrows to 9.3 million euros

March 2 (Reuters) - Banimmo SA :

* FY operating result stands at 10.5 million euros ($11.7 million) compared with 7.2 million euros in 2013

* FY net current result up to 3.2 million euros compared with loss of 4.2 million euros in 2013

* 2015 sales target is between 100 million euros and 120 million euros

* In light of the negative result for financial year, board will recommend that no dividend is distributed

* Expects to restore the dividend in 2015

* Result of the 2014 financial year-group share is loss of 9.3 million euros compared to loss of 13.9 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8947 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

