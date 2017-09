March 2 (Reuters) - SES SA

* Announced Christophe De Hauwer has been appointed by board of directors of SES as chief development officer and member of co`s executive committee, effective 1 August

* Christophe De Hauwer will succeed Gerson Souto, company`s current CDO, who has decided to step down from his position for personal reasons Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: