March 2 (Reuters) - Adler Modemaerkte AG :

* Sells Dillenburg store to Steilmann-Boecker

* Parties agreed to keep purchase price confidential

* Says sale of Dillenburg store and closure of Kredenbach store announced for end of year 2015 mark end of optimisation process Adler initiated for portfolio of Kressner stores it acquired Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)