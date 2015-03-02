FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-bet-at-home.com FY 2014 gross gaming revenue up 25.0 pct to EUR 107.0 mln
#Casinos & Gaming
March 2, 2015 / 9:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-bet-at-home.com FY 2014 gross gaming revenue up 25.0 pct to EUR 107.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Bet at Home Com AG

* FY 2014 gross gaming revenue increased by 25.0 pct to 107.0 million euros ($119.77 million) (FY 2013: 85.6 million euros)

* EBITDA increased to 26.7 million euros in 2014 financial year and was thus 11.7 million euros above comparative figure for previous year (FY 2013: 15.0 million euros)

* Says FY 2014 EBIT also increased due to positive developments in reporting period by 11.5 million euros to 25.8 million euros (FY 2013: 14.3 million euros)

* For FY 2015 expects EBITDA of between 15 million euros and 20 million euros

* 2015 gross betting and gamingrevenue will be slightly higher compared with 2014 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8934 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
