March 2 (Reuters) - Ulusoy Un Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :

* Establishes a new unit Ulidas Tarim Urunleri Lisansli Depoculuk AS with 2 million lira ($796,495) capital

* To hold entire stake in unit Ulidas Tarim Urunleri Lisansli Depoculuk AS